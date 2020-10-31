England are the 2020 Six Nations champions as Ireland fell to defeat against France when a bonus-point win would have seen them take the title for themselves.

Ireland made a disastrous start as Antoine Dupont's try and Romain Ntamack's conversion gave France a 7-0 lead inside 12 minutes.

Cian Healy hit back with a try of his own 15 minutes later before Jonathan Sexton converted to level the scores. Sexton then gave Ireland the lead with a penalty but a catalogue of Irish errors saw them go behind courtesy of a penalty try after Francois Cros was taken out by Caelan Doris.

Doris was sent to the sin bin but Ireland responded within minutes as Sexton hit another penalty.

A chaotic match saw Ntamack extend France's lead with a penalty just before the half, giving the Irish plenty to do in the second period.

Ntamack added a try to add to Ireland's woes, and while Robbie Henshaw responded with a try to give Ireland hope, Virimi Vakatawa finished off Ireland's hopes with one of his own.

Jacob Stockdale scored a consolation try at the death, but Ireland were defeated and Six Nations victory goes to England.

