England won the tournament, which started in February and was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, on points difference from France after both teams finished on 18 points after winning four matches each.
Ireland came third, Scotland fourth, Wales fifth and Italy were bottom of the standings. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Rugby
Youngs finds sweet spot with two tries to mark century
Rugby
England's bonus-point win in Italy enough for Six Nations win
Rugby
All eyes on Paris after England secure bonus-point win in Italy