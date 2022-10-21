Former England rugby ace Sharon Whitehead insists anything short of winning the Women's World Cup will represent disappointment for Simon Middleton's Red Roses.

St Helens' Whitehead, who previously played for Richmond, was cap No.104 when she was selected by then head coach Geoff Richards for the England squad back in 2003 - and is now backing the current crop to grab global glory.

England's women are currently in New Zealand for the delayed 2021 tournament and made the perfect start on Saturday morning with an 84-19 win over Fiji.

And Whitehead, speaking at Wooden Spoon's Vets Fest 22 rugby tournament in Birmingham, said: "With the form they have, England are going to be disappointed if they don't bring it home.

"We all know they can do that, of course they can. Best of luck to them.

"They made a great start and we just all hope they can keep it up.

"The Red Roses old girls WhatsApp group has been going crazy - there's a decent contingent of former players out there in New Zealand.

"I woke up this morning to 150 unread messages so it was a busy night, but it's great so many are supporting the current team."

Vets Fest 22 was held at Birmingham's Moseley Rugby Football Club on Saturday and celebrated its second year, featuring over 700 players from 16 men's and 10 women's Vets teams across the country.

Since 1983, Wooden Spoon have funded more than 1,300 projects, across the UK and Ireland, totalling over Â£29 million.

And Whitehead was full of praise for the outstanding work the charity does that goes way beyond the rugby field.

"It's a great day, a great occasion and a wonderful thing to be part of," she added.

"To support such a fantastic charity who do so much is really special.

"It is special for me to be representing the north-west. I am a northerner and the great thing I love about this charity is that it does so much work locally.

"It fundraises for local communities all over the country."

Whitehead was part of the England side that stormed to a Six Nations Grand Slam back in 2003.

The England squad are currently all paid professionals while Whitehead and her teammates were amateur - but the north-west star insists she does not see her generation as game-changers.

"I don't know that I was a trailblazer," she added. "It was the group before me that set up the unions and organised world cups, that really got things going.

"I was on their coattails really, but had some fabulous years in the game.

"This current crop have taken it on several steps further and it is brilliant you can now make a career out of it."

Register for next year's Vets Fest event at: https://woodenspoon.org.uk/wooden-spoon-vets-fest-2023/

