EPCR disappointed with Saracens no-show at Champions Cup launch

European and English champions Saracens were docked 35 points and fined 5.36 million pounds ($6.91 million) by the Premiership on Tuesday after being found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations.

"EPCR is disappointed to learn of Saracens' decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today's official 2019/20 Season Launch of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff," Champions Cup organisers EPCR said in a statement.

"EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time."

Saracens said on Tuesday they were "shocked and disappointed" with the sanctions imposed by the English Premiership and will appeal against the punishment.

The club will begin their European title defence against Racing 92 in Pool 4 on Nov. 17.

($1 = 0.7762 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)