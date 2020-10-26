Exeter joined Saracens, Wasps and Leicester as double winners after beating Wasps in the Premiership final on Saturday, a week after capturing the European Champions Cup by beating French side Racing 92.

"I told them they're a very special bunch of guys," Rowe was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"Usually in a squad which has done what we've done, you have old heads -- but our old heads are actually young men.

"That squad has another three or four years before you'd think they're old, and they're getting better.

"Now we need to establish ourselves as the premier club. I want it to be the premier club in the world and we can do that," Rowe added.

"We've got ambitious guys there." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

