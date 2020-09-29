England's Exeter were represented by number eight Sam Simmonds, the season's leading tryscorer, and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, while French side Racing's Finn Russell and Virimi Vakatawa were also on the list.

Semi Radradra was also included for his superb displays in the second-tier Challenge Cup for Bordeaux Begles in the pool stage and later for finalists Bristol Bears.

The winner of the award - the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy - will be announced after the Champions Cup final in Bristol on Oct. 17.

Saracens back Alex Goode won it last year. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

