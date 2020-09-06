Farrell was shown a red card after a challenge on Wasps' replacement fullback Charlie Atkinson and faces a 'dangerous tackle' charge under World Rugby Law 9.13.

He will appear in front of an independent panel on Tuesday.

Farrell could now miss next Sunday's clash against this season's runaway leaders Exeter and the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Sept. 19. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

