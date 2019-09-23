First half blitz sees six-try Wales to win over Georgia

The Welsh were rampant as tries from Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams effectively ended the contest by halftime, handing them a 29-0 advantage at the break and the bonus-point in the bag.

That endeavour and accuracy deserted them in what was a largely forgettable second 40 minutes though, as further scores from Tomos Williams and George North papered over some gaping cracks in the performance.

Georgia are hoping to use this World Cup campaign as an audition for an entry into Six Nations, but there were few signs to suggest they are ready for that level as they managed scores through props Shalva Mamukashvili and Levan Chilachava. (Reporting By Nick Said)