LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia at Twickenham on Saturday, while Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence and bath prop Will Stuart will get their first starts in the team's opening game of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Openside Willis was named the Premiership's Player of the year after his incredible breakdown performance this season - he made twice as many turnovers as any other player in the league - helped Wasps to the Premiership final, where they lost to Exeter.

England coach Eddie Jones named the team on Thursday, which also featured Maro Itoje as blindside flanker behind a powerful second row pairing of Joe Launchbury and Charlie Ewels.

Elliot Daly, who missed the Six Nations win over Italy through injury, returns at fullback, with Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May taking the wing berths.

Ellis Genge gets a rare start at loosehead prop while Max Malins, Bristol's uncapped fullback on loan from Saracens, is named among the replacements.

England team to play Georgia 15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 43 caps) 14. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 51 caps) 13. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap) 12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 57 caps) 10. Owen Farrell (c) (Saracens, 83 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 50 caps) 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 4 caps) 4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 16 caps) 5. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 65 caps) 6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 39 caps) 7. Jack Willis (Wasps, uncapped) 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 52 caps) FINISHERS 16. Tom Dunn, (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 60 caps) 18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 36 caps) 19. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 4 caps) 20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 24 caps) 21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 3 caps) 22. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, uncapped) 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 3 caps) (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)

