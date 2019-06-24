Folau crowdfunding website shut down - reports

More than A$650,000 would be returned to donors who had contributed to Folau's campaign, the reports said.

"After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service," GoFundMe Australia's regional manager Nicola Britton told the Sydney Morning Herald in a statement.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was sacked by RA and the New South Wales Waratahs for a controversial social media post and launched the crowdfunding campaign last week to pay for his appeal to the courts.

