Folau launches court action over Rugby Australia dismissal

Folau's four-year contract was torn up in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited 'drunks, homosexuals, adulterers' and other groups.

"Unfortunately, our conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us and I have been left with no choice but to commence court action," the statement read.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, and his supporters have painted the issue as one of freedom of speech and the case could have ramifications for employee rights. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)