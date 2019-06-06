Folau launches legal action against Rugby Australia

"No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion," Folau said in a statement that announced his decision to lodge case at the Fair Work Commission.

Folau was fired by Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs last month after a code of conduct hearing found him guilty of a "high level" breach for a post on social media that said hell awaited "homosexuals" and other groups.

