Folau left out of Dragons squad for Wakefield match

"New signing Israel Folau hasn’t been named in the squad," the Dragons said on their website on Friday without giving a reason.

Folau's move to France has created ructions in the Super League.

The former rugby union international had his contract with Rugby Australia torn up in May for posting on social media that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups, angering the LGBTIQ community.

The Super League on Wednesday accepted Folau had been legally registered with the Dragons, but took steps to ensure they can intervene in controversial signings in the future. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)