The Red Roses are not only favourites for the Women's Rugby World Cup, but head and shoulders above the rest of the competition according to one former All Black and Leicester Tigers star.

Scott Hamilton might be a New Zealander born and bred but it is his adopted nation who he admits will be tough to stop at Rugby World Cup 2021 in his homeland.

The 42-year-old played for New Zealand twice back in 2006 before moving to England where he spent six seasons at Tigers helping them to win back-to-back Premiership titles on arrival.

He still lives in the area and has been impressed by Simon Middleton's side on their current 27-match winning streak, that will be on the line against France on Saturday.

So while the Black Ferns are the defending champions and hosts, Hamilton acknowledges that it is hard to see anyone beating England.

"As the tournament goes on, it's only going to get bigger and better," said Hamilton, speaking at Wooden Spoon's Vets Fest 22 event in Birmingham.

"There is a fair bit of disparity between the top teams, England, France and New Zealand, then there is probably a bit of a gap to the rest.

"I've seen the way the England team have played, I saw some of their games during the Six Nations and I think they are head and shoulders above France and New Zealand personally. Obviously the Kiwi girls are at home so they'll have the support but I think they will be a tough team to knock, England are certainly the team to beat."

England ran in 14 tries in their opening win over Fiji, the most they had ever managed in a Rugby World Cup encounter, as they underlined their status as the red-hot favourites for the title.

That was part of a triple-header on the opening day at Auckland's Eden Park, France having kicked things off with victory over South Africa before the finale saw New Zealand fight back to beat Australia.

And for Hamilton, the only drawback is the fact that many of the games are being played during the night in the UK, albeit the game against France will be an 8am kick-off over here.

He added: "I watched a bit of the England game and it was awesome, they had the three games back-to-back, with a sell-out for the New Zealand game at the end. It's great for the country, it's a bit of a shame that a few of the games are in the night that we'll be able to catch over breakfast but the afternoon ones are in the small hours which will be tough to watch over here."

