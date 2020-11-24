Christophe Dominici, who played with distinction for France and Stade Francais, has died at the age of 48.

"It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the death of Christophe Dominici," Stade Francais said in a statement.

Rugby Rugby-Australia v Argentina - Tri-Nations championship 19/11/2020 AT 08:31

Dominici won 67 caps for France between 1998 and 2007, scoring a memorable try in France's stunning 43-31 victory against New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup.

He started his club career at RC La Valette in 1991 before joining Toulon in 1993 and Stade Francais in 1997 until he ended his career 11 years later.

He won five French national titles with Stade Francais and four Six Nations titles with Les Bleus, including two Grand Slams in 1998 and 2004.

"So much sadness. Christophe Dominici was an immense player, an artist, a funambulist. His sudden death is a shock," sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said.

"I'm devastated. With his crappy physique, he beat all the best defences in the world. It really sucks to lose him at 48," his former France and Stade Francais team-mate Sylvain Marconnet said.

Rugby Rugby-Cheik-out time: Former boss plots Wallabies' demise from Pumas box 19/11/2020 AT 07:49