France finish strongly for bonus-point win over United States

FUKUOKA, Japan, Oct 2 (Reuters) - France make heavy work of

it at times but finished strongly to secure their second win of

the Rugby World Cup with a bonus-point 33-9 victory over the

United States on Wednesday.

Tries from wingers Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka in the

first 24 minutes looked like setting the three-times World Cup

finalists on their way to a handsome Pool C victory at Fukuoka

Hakatanomori Stadium.

The Americans were much better than in their 45-7 opening

loss to England, however, and three AJ MacGinty penalties had

them within three points at 12-9 after 64 minutes as the French

succumbed to errors and ill-discipline.

France, much changed from the side that beat Argentina in

their first match, finally got their third try through centre

Gael Fickou 13 minutes from time and replacements Baptiste Serin

and Jefferson Poirot added two more in the last 10 minutes.







(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Tony Lawrence)



