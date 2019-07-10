France reserve Willemse ruled out of World Cup with injury

The FFR did not provide details of the injury sustained by the 26-year-old lock, who has five international caps, but said coach Jacques Brunel would name a replacement shortly.

It said in a statement Willemse had left the French training camp and would return to his club, Montpellier, to recover.

The World Cup in Japan will be held from Sept. 20-Nov. 2. France have been drawn in Pool C and will face Argentina, England, Tonga and the United States. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )