France's Racing 92 sign up Wallabies fullback Beale

May 12 (Reuters) - France's Racing 92 have signed experienced Australia and New South Wales Waratahs fullback Kurtley Beale, with former Wallabies lock Luke Jones also heading to the Paris-based club for next season.

Beale, who has won 92 caps since his test debut in 2009, returned to Australia after a year at English club Wasps in 2017 but struggled at the Waratahs before this Super Rugby season was suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Racing 92, who were third when the 2019-20 Top 14 season was brought to a halt at the start of March, announced the 31-year-old's signing in a squad update on social media.

Jones spent three years at Bordeaux before returning to the Melbourne Rebels last season in a failed bid to force his way back into the Wallabies squad for the World Cup.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

