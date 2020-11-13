The source, who declined to be named because they are not allowed to discuss the matter, said that the Six Nations committee was due to meet at 1200GMT and make a final decision.

France have cancelled their news conference, during which coach Fabien Galthie was due to announce the team to face Fiji in Vannes.

Rugby Pumas hoping work ethic will pay dividends in All Blacks test 5 HOURS AGO

The French federation said the news conference was cancelled "due to exceptional circumstances".

Fiji rugby said earlier on Friday that one of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Rugby All Blacks rebuilding but tracking well says Carter 8 HOURS AGO