France wing Rattez out of Six Nations with broken leg

Rattez was withdrawn in the dying stages of the match in Paris and needed to be helped off the pitch as 14-man France went on to top the table with two wins, having upset England in the first round.

The 27-year-old, who also scored a try against England, confirmed on social media that he had sustained a fracture.

France play defending champions Wales in the third round on Feb. 22 in Cardiff. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)