France won't be complacent against U.S. after recent upsets - Vahaamahina

Uruguay stunned a fatigued and error-prone Fiji, who were tipped as potential quarter-finalists while hosts Japan beat recent top-ranked Ireland to put themselves in pole position to reach the knockouts for the first time.

"That is a warning to us," Vahaamahina said. "That's how we have to take it - we mustn't relax but, on the contrary, build and lift the level of our game."

Vahaamahina praised certain aspects of United States' performance in their 45-7 loss to England last Thursday, calling them physical and well organized while team-mate Gael Fickou said he also expects a tough physical encounter.

"It's quite a direct style of rugby, with very physical players," Fickou said. "They don't move the ball around very well but they bring a lot of intensity, desire.

"It's a team which will want to hurt us, attack us, block us. It's up to us to be ready. If we add the right ingredients, we should win this match in the right way."

Three-times runners-up France, who began their tournament with a 23-21 win over Argentina, have prop Demba Bamba and centre Wesley Fofana ruled out of the World Cup due to injuries. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)