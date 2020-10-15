According to the agreement, 31 players will be made available for the six matches France are scheduled to play, although one player will not be allowed to feature in more than three games, said the source who declined to be named.
Les Bleus take on Wales in a friendly test on Oct. 24 before hosting Ireland for a rescheduled Six Nations match on Oct. 31.
Fabien Galthie's team will then face Fiji, Scotland and Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup with the Finals weekend match being played on Dec. 5. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
