French lock Vahaamahina sent off in quarter-final against Wales
OITA, Japan, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was shown a red card in the 48th minute of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Oita Stadium on Sunday.
OITA, Japan, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French lock Sebastien
Vahaamahina was shown a red card in the 48th minute of the Rugby
World Cup quarter-final against Wales at Oita Stadium on Sunday.
France were leading 19-10 when Vahaamahina elbowed Wales
flanker Aaron Wainwright in the face in a maul and South African
referee Jaco Peyper had no hesitation in dismissing him after
reviewing the TV pictures.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tony Lawrence)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react