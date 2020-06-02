French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

June 2 (Reuters) - The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champion will be named, the French rugby league (LNR) said on Tuesday.
The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the Pro D2 (second division).
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alex Richardson)
