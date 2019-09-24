Fresh injury setback for Scotland as Price out of World Cup

Price sustained a foot injury in Scotland's 27-3 defeat by Ireland in their opening Pool A match on Sunday.

The following day the team travelled to Kobe - the host city of Scotland's next match against Samoa - where an x-ray confirmed Price would play no further part in the tournament.

The Glasgow Warriors scrumhalf will be replaced in the squad by Edinburgh's Pyrgos, who won the last of his 27 caps in Nov. 2017.

This is the second change to head coach Gregor Townsend's squad this week, with Magnus Bradbury being brought in to replace of Hamish Watson, who has a knee injury, on Monday.

"We're disappointed for Ali (Price) to have to return home so early in the tournament," Townsend said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/pyrgos-to-replace-injured-price.

"Both Ali and Hamish (Watson) had invested a lot of effort into being in their best physical shape for the world cup and it's a shame they've only been involved in one game.

"However, we have a lot of belief in our wider group and the two new players who have been given this opportunity.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)