Fresh injury woe for All Blacks flanker Jacobson

WELLINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson's run of bad luck with injury has continued with the Waikato Chiefs flanker ruled out of the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa with a broken hand.

Jacobson suffered the injury in the Chiefs 24-12 loss to the Auckland Blues last Saturday and would be out of action for up to six weeks, the team said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old had only just recovered from a hamstring injury that restricted him to about 10 minutes of action in the wider Super Rugby competition before it was shut down in March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He spent much of the off-season recovering from a head knock that forced him out of the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad in Japan last year before the tournament even started.

Rugby US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas 2 HOURS AGO

Prior to that he had three serious concussions in 13 months.

Auckland Blues loose forward Tom Robinson (knee) and Canterbury Crusaders captain Scott Barrett (foot) could also miss the rest of the 10-week competition.

Robinson had knee surgery on Monday after sustaining an injury in the Blues opening game.

"The diagnosis was six to eight weeks but we're hoping it's five to six weeks with a couple of byes in there," Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry told reporters.

Barrett has an issue with the plantar fascia ligament and needs to see a specialist this week.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby Assistant coach Hammett to leave Highlanders 3 HOURS AGO