In this season like no other, biosecurity protocols to counter the new coronavirus mean 13 ACT Brumbies and 11 Queensland Reds players will be trading one system of social isolation for another.

"At least it's a new bubble," Brumbies winger Tom Wright told reporters in Canberra before heading up to New South Wales.

"We get to go in and still do what we love to do in playing and training for football.

"By no means is it too tough. Exciting that we get to into a new set of four walls and a new environment with team mates and stuff."

Wright, who played the full 80 minutes on Saturday as the Brumbies beat the Reds 28-23 in the Super Rugby AU final, is one of 16 uncapped players in the first Wallabies squad selected by Dave Rennie.

The first matches of the heavily rejigged international season will be Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand on Oct. 11 and 18.

After crossing the Tasman Sea, the Wallabies will undergo three days of isolation in their rooms before they are able to train in groups and it will be a further three days before they can get together as a full squad.

"Maybe (we'll get to play) a bit of PlayStation," Wright added.

"I can only imagine they are going to have a little bit of stuff planned for us with vision and whatever we can do in our rooms."

In promising news from New Zealand on Monday, the government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and Rugby New Zealand announced that tickets for the first test in Wellington would go on sale next week. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Ian Ransom, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

