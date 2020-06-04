Rugby

Gatland welcomes return of 'aging' legend Carter

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

WELLINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Dan Carter's surprise return to New Zealand rugby after five years was welcomed on Thursday, though Waikato Chiefs coach Warren Gatland joked that at 38 the three times World Player of the Year was "getting a bit old".

Carter has joined the Auckland Blues for New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, linking up with Beauden Barrett and giving coach Leon MacDonald some valuable experience in the young squad.

"He's getting a bit old now, 38 or something," former Wales coach Gatland joked in a conference call with reporters. "(But) he has been a legend of New Zealand rugby and I don't see any negatives towards it.

Rugby

All Blacks great Carter to make surprise return with Blues

8 HOURS AGO

"For him to be able to come back to New Zealand and lace his boots up, I just think it's good for the youngsters."

Carter, who had neck surgery last year and has not played since February, said he was unlikely to be match fit for several weeks.

The Blues open their campaign against the Wellington Hurricanes on June 14.

"I've got to be realistic," Carter said. "I've played six games in the last 18 months, and had three months of no rugby training, no contact ... it's going to be a process getting up to speed."

MacDonald said Carter had been signed as a utility player and could even appear at fullback but it would be a while before fans see him on the field.

"We'll take our time and make sure we progress Dan safely," McDonald said.

"He's got a lot of work to get through before he's considered for selection."

The Blues have struggled since winning their third Super Rugby title in 2003 and been searching for a flyhalf who could drive the team around the field and control the game since Carlos Spencer left in 2005.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

South African Rugby posts modest profit for 2019

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Premiership clubs unanimously support Myners' salary cap recommendations

YESTERDAY AT 12:31
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

All Blacks great Carter to make surprise return with Blues

8 HOURS AGO
Rugby

South African Rugby posts modest profit for 2019

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Premiership clubs unanimously support Myners' salary cap recommendations

YESTERDAY AT 12:31
Rugby

French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

YESTERDAY AT 12:03

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAll Blacks great Carter to make surprise return with Blues
Next articleAfter running for 350 kilometres it’s time for a round of golf, says WTCR ace Tarquini