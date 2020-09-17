Kharazishvili, 32, the former captain of the Georgian national Sevens team, underwent surgery and his life is not in danger, doctors said.

Local media reported that the shooting followed a dispute between the two men. Georgian police launched an investigation into the illegal purchase, possession and carrying of a firearm and damage to health.

Rugby is one of the most popular sports in Georgia, and the national team has reached the world cup four times since 2003. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze Editing by Peter Graff)

