Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced new measures to tackle a spike in cases, with the restrictions likely to last six months.

RFU President Jeff Blackett said the decision to suspend leagues would give clubs clarity to help with planning.

5 HOURS AGO

"We will continue to liaise with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Public Health England to accelerate a return to competitive play as soon as it is safe to do so," he added. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

5 HOURS AGO
18 HOURS AGO