Alun Wyn Jones' potentially high-profile absence from this summer's British & Irish Lions series would not scupper the tourists' hopes in South Africa, reckons Will Greenwood.

Jones, 35, lasted just eight minutes of Saturday's 28-10 Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup win over Japan before a dislocated shoulder at BT Murrayfield looked to bring his fourth Tour - and first as captain - to a premature end.

And while captaincy duties have been passed to Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray, the 2003 World Cup winner is anticipating a step up in performance during this weekend's game against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg.

"It's always massive to lose a senior player, and it clearly impacted the players on Saturday in Edinburgh," said Greenwood, who earned two Test caps during the Lions' Tour to New Zealand in 2005.

"But the show must go on. As well as talent and ability a big part of a Lions Tour is durability, and with both Alun Wyn and Justin Tipuric out you're just hoping that we can avoid further setbacks going forward.

"It's a really difficult situation for Alun Wyn, and I've been in it myself.

The evergreen lock is targeting a sensational return but faces a race against time to make a 'miracle' recovery ahead of the Test series that begins on July 24.

With injury having curtailed his own Lions' experiences during both the 1997 and 2001 Tours to South Africa and Australia, Greenwood is confident Jones can bounce back if he is unable to get on the plane to the Springbok nation.

"But he'll have a whole group of friends and family away from the rugby world and he'll be able to crack on.

"It's not how he would have wanted to bow out of the Lions scene, but it takes nothing away from what he's achieved in the red jersey. To feature on four Tours is massive, and he truly is one of the all-time greats in the sport."

Scotland's Stuart Hogg will captain the Lions against the Emirates Lions next time out with Conor Murray not included in the matchday 23, having played 61 minutes of the win over Japan.

The Munster star, 32, was a surprise appointment to many as Jones' successor, but Greenwood believes his experience with the Lions in 2013 and 2017 - as well as the multiple honours he has accrued for club and country - will stand the side in good stead for the three-Test series.

Greenwood,who is helping to connect rugby fans across the country with the British & Irish Lions, with Land Rover having launched a nationwide rugby themed treasure hunt, added: "You want to pick a captain who's going to be a starter - that takes away the stress of picking someone and then having to drop him because he's not the best player in his position.

"Conor's guaranteed to play in that first Test if he stays fit. He's awesome - he scored a try in the second Test in 2017, he's got the experience and I think he's a good choice."

