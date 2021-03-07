A hat-trick of tries from May Campbell helped Saracens get back to winning ways in the Allianz Premier 15s with a 53-7 success over Bristol Bears.

The league leaders were looking for a response after going down to Wasps last time out, and that's exactly what they got with a remarkable first-half display at Stonex Stadium.

The hosts ran in six tries in the first period of Saturday's clash, with Campbell getting the scoring going just four minutes in as she capitalised on a powerful maul.

Rugby Quins close the gap at the top after thrilling bout of Premier 15s action 28/02/2021 AT 11:09

Courtney Keight responded for the Bears soon after, but that was as good as it got for the visitors, as a brace from Emma Uren was added to by Sophie de Goede, Rocky Clark and Poppy Cleall before the interval, with the latter scoring her 50th try in the competition.

Campbell then completed the rout with two more scores in the second half, while fly-half Zoe Harrison crossed for her third try of the season to leave the Women in Black with a one-point lead at the top of the table.

And it is Harlequins who are still putting the pressure on at the summit, as they ran in four tries of their own in a 28-15 victory over Gloucester-Hartpury.

The hosts had to do it the hard way though, as Mo Hunt and Rachel Lund went over to give the Cherry and Whites a 10-0 lead before the ten-minute mark.

But Quins showed exactly why they are competing for the league title as they fought their way back into the game, starting off with a try from Jess Breach as the winger went over in the corner.

Amy Cokayne then completed the turnaround before the break as the Red Roses star sent a grubber down the line before gathering to score her side's second try, and leave the score at 14-10 at the midway point.

And from there they never looked back, with Chloe Edwards rampaging over to extend the advantage, before Emma Sing and Breach exchanged tries to finish off the scoring.

There was drama all over the place during the weekend, but the game of the day was at Twyford Avenue, where Exeter Chiefs edged Wasps 31-29 in an all-action thriller.

The drama started early doors in that one, with Celia Quansah crossing before Amy Wilson Hardy scored a quick-fire brace to make it 15-7 to the hosts within the opening 12 minutes, with McKinley Hunt crossing for the visitors.

Quansah added her second midway through the first-half to secure the bonus-point and at that point it looked like it was all over, but the Chiefs had different ideas.

Hunt grabbed her second to reduce the arrears to 22-14 before the break, before Taylor Black brought Susie Appleby's side within a point early in the second period. The game was on a knife edge, and it was Hunt who rose to the occasion once again to complete the turnaround with her third try of the game with 25 minutes still left to play.

The pendulum was swinging in every direction, and when Kate Alder converted for Wasps to make it 29-28 it looked as if the hosts were going to hold on for a priceless victory, but a late penalty was enough for the Chiefs to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Finally, Loughborough Lightning continue to keep pace with the leading pack after putting DMP Durham Sharks to the sword in a 62-0 victory in Darlington.

Olivia Jones helped herself to a hat-trick in the thumping win, with Anya Richmond and Lark Davies also on the scoresheet in the first half, which saw the score at 19-0 when the teams went back to the changing rooms. Davies added her second after the break, before Maja Mueller added a second try in as many games to further bolster Lightning's points difference.

There was also a memorable moment for Fran Goldthorp, with the young full-back getting a try on debut before Tysh Harper rounded off the scoring.

Sportsbeat 2021

Six Nations Wales beat England 40-24 in controversial Six Nations clash 27/02/2021 AT 18:50