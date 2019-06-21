Head coach Amor looking past Moscow to Tokyo qualification

The England boss has announced his team to play at the Moscow Grand Prix which serves as the ranking tournament ahead of the official European Olympic qualification event in Colomiers, France in mid-July.

England are drawn in Pool C and will play Spain, Georgia and Russia on day one of the competition with the top nine teams earning a place in France. And Amor will be buoyed by the return of Tom Mitchell who makes his comeback from injury to captain England in this first round of the Grand Prix Sevens Series. Mitchell is joined by Mike Ellery, Harry Glover and Will Muir who are all back in the squad following injuries, while academy players Jamie Barden and Ben Harris – who impressed at Twickenham and Paris in the last two rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – are also included. "It's great to have a number of our senior players back in the squad for this tournament," said Amor. "They've all worked incredibly hard on their rehab and being able to call on the skills and experience they bring is obviously a great benefit for the side.

"Moscow provides a unique challenge for us. Our job, first and foremost, is to secure our place for Colomiers, but we want to ensure the best possible seeding going into that Olympic qualification event in three weeks' time."

England Sevens Squad for Moscow Jamie Barden Phil Burgess Richard De Carpentier Will Edwards Mike Ellery Harry Glover Ben Harris Charlton Kerr Ollie Lindsay-Hague Tom Mitchell (C) Will Muir Dan Norton

Sportsbeat 2019