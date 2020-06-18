Rugby

High penalty count will open game up eventually: Gatland

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Fans should get used to a greater number of penalties in the early stages of Super Rugby Aotearoa as teams adjust to new rule interpretations but the end result should be a more open, free flowing game, Waikato Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has said.

Both matches of the opening round of the competition last weekend were characterised by a heavy penalty count, with 58 in total being awarded as the referees policed the breakdown, tackle area and offside line much more strictly.

That was about 50% higher than the typical match count.

Rugby

NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

6 HOURS AGO

"With any interpretation or adjustment in the way the rules are being applied it always takes a couple of weeks for teams to adjust," Gatland told reporters ahead of his side's clash with the Auckland Blues in Hamilton on Saturday.

"I don't have a problem and what we saw at the weekend we only see positives in that, we just need to adjust to it."

New Zealand Rugby referees boss Bryce Lawrence said earlier this week the policing of the offside line had led to the majority of the new penalties.

Lawrence told TVNZ that Super Rugby matches over the last two years had typically led to only two penalties for being offside. Last weekend there were an average of seven.

All of the penalties had come on the advice of the assistant referees and Gatland said that would eventually create more space as teams adjusted.

"Players are getting bigger and more physical every year so there's not that much space on the rugby field," Gatland said.

"You create space by getting quick ball (and) refereeing the offside line strongly.

"I think that's positive."

Gatland named his side on Thursday for the clash at Waikato Stadium, and would continue to be without new All Blacks captain Sam Cane, who has a niggling back injury.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Rugby

WRU seeks loan to recover from coronavirus crisis

13 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Sale Sharks players, staff take permanent pay cuts

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

6 HOURS AGO
Rugby

WRU seeks loan to recover from coronavirus crisis

13 HOURS AGO
Rugby

Sale Sharks players, staff take permanent pay cuts

21 HOURS AGO
Rugby

English players' union says new contract situation a 'circus'

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleNZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs
Next articleCONMEBOL, Colombia complain to FIFA about 2023 World Cup bid report