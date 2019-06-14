Highlanders smash woeful Waratahs to keep playoffs hopes alive

Needing to score three or more tries than the Waratahs to secure a vital bonus point, the Highlanders stormed to a 42-7 lead at half-time and eased off after the break to conserve themselves for a potential quarter-final next week.

The Highlanders now face a nervous wait to see whether they have done enough to reach the postseason, needing other results to go their way.

They will hope the Waikato Chiefs can claim a regulation win without a bonus point against the Melbourne Rebels later on Friday and for the Lions to emerge with no points from their match against the Bulls on Saturday.