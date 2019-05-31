HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week 16

BLUES 22 BULLS 22

Flyhalf Harry Plummer missed a penalty goal attempt from a tough angle as the Auckland Blues were held to a nerve-jangling draw by an undermanned Bulls side at Eden Park on Friday.

The result all but ends the Blues' faint hopes of a spot in the playoffs with two rounds left after the weekend.

The Bulls, missing Duane Vermeulen and Handre Pollard, were dragged back into the game by flyhalf Manie Libbok who grabbed their third try with five minutes left and converted it to level the score.

The Bulls kept their playoffs hopes alive as they leapfrogged the Sharks into second place in the South African conference with 34 points, two points behind the leading Jaguares.

READ MORE

Kolisi out for rest of Super Rugby season

Former coach Brown returning to Highlanders

Hurricanes welcome back Coles for Sharks

Vermeulen joins Pollard on sidelines

Skelton still looking to play in World Cup

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by ....)