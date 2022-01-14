Wales captainÂ SiwanÂ LillicrapÂ said the first chapter of the women's path toÂ professionalisationÂ was written after 12 players were handed full-time contracts by the Welsh Rugby Union.Â

The 34-year-old spoke emotionally about the journey she had been on from struggling to find a team as a teenager to now leading her country's majority-professionalÂ side.Â

LillicrapÂ has been joined by the likes of star winger Jasmine Joyce, who played full-time as part of the Great Britain sevens team last year, with the players taking their place at the National Centre of ExcellenceÂ in the Vale ofÂ Glamorgan.Â

"That is the reality, I didn't have a club to play for because there was no age grade,"Â LillicrapÂ said in tears.Â

"I fought for so long to get my first Welsh cap and to be in this privileged position now and the strides that the game has takenÂ isÂ massive.Â

"It is a dream job to be able to have this opportunity to be a professional rugby player in Wales and to be the best player we can be for that red jersey is just huge and it is going to be life-changing for myself to be able to concentrate on being the best player IÂ can be ahead of the World Cup."Â

The forward has left her role as Swansea University's head of rugby, with the likes of Natalia John and Ffion Lewis leaving theirÂ jobsÂ as teachers, with Lewis taking a sabbatical.

The 12 players have been offered a one-year contract in the run-up to October's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and the confirmation of a number of retainer contracts is also set to be announcedÂ in the near future, with those players training twice a week.Â

The full-time professionals will train four days a week within the Welsh national set-up, a departure from England'sÂ professionalÂ programmeÂ which was launched in 2019 and sees players train full-time with their Allianz Premier 15s clubs.Â

LillicrapÂ said: "The main thing for us as players is the journey is justÂ beginning,Â we'veÂ got this opportunity - it is now how we change that story over the next 12 months.Â

"It is going to be life-changing for me but also we'veÂ got the chance to change the face of Welsh women's rugby and change the narrative and story and that is even bigger than any of us personally."Â

Commenting on the announcement, WRU Performance Director Nigel Walker laid out his ambitions forÂ theÂ programmeÂ to beÂ world-leading.

He said: "This is just theÂ startÂ and I said a few months ago that I wanted to build the best women'sÂ programmeÂ in the world and that's still the ambition.Â

"It doesn't mean it'll have the most money, it doesn't mean you'll have the most players on contract, but in terms of the ethos around theÂ programme, and performance beingÂ at the heart of everything we do, it will be the bestÂ programmeÂ in theÂ worldÂ and we're committed to doing that.Â Â

"We know that we need a number of professionalÂ full-timeÂ athletes, full-time players in that squad, and that will be the ambition.Â Â

"I'm not saying money is no object, but we are going to produce the bestÂ programmeÂ for our women players that we can."Â

The 12 players will now begin their preparations, alongside the wider squad, for the 2022 Women's Six Nations which begins in April.Â

The first full-time players:Â

Forwards:Â AlishaÂ Butchers, Natalia John,Â SiwanÂ Lillicrap, Carys Phillips, GwenllianÂ Pyrs, Donna Rose,Â

Backs:Â KieraÂ Bevan, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Ffion Lewis, Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill

