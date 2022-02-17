Stuart Hogg gave credit to Wales' tactics but lamented a sub-par Scotland performance after a disappointing 20-17 Guinness Six Nations defeat in Cardiff. Darcy Graham's first-half try and three Finn Russell penalties ensured the visitors kept pace with the defending champions, with the score 14-14 at half-time. The two teams exchanged second-half penalties before Dan Biggar landed a drop goal 12 minutes from time while Russell was in the sin-bin to nudge Wales to a crucial victory. Scotland, who started their Championship campaign with a Calcutta Cup success against England, were talked up as potential title contenders after Round 1. Hogg says the hype did not affect his team and was quick to praise Wales, who were excellent in defence and prayed on Scotland's errors.

But the captain was left frustrated by the scrappy performance and says it fell short of expectations. "We are bitterly disappointed," he said. "The stuff we are in control with like being on the front foot, we did well and we are really dangerous but we weren't allowed to do much of that. It is frustrating because we are better than we showed. "We want to be in the position to score tries, carry with intent and to score. At times, we didn't back it up or get into the right positions. Credit to Wales. "We made too many errors, gave Wales cheap field position and avenues into the game. "We didn't get too carried away from last week. We looked at last week and knew we could improve, we are disappointed at the minute. "There's stuff I'm proud of and stuff I'm not, that's Test match rugby."

