HONG KONG, SINGAPORE LEGS OF SEVENS RUGBY WORLD SERIES POSTPONED TO OCTOBER AMID FEARS OVER

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE LEGS OF SEVENS RUGBY WORLD SERIES POSTPONED TO OCTOBER AMID FEARS OVER
By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 60 minutes ago

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE LEGS OF SEVENS RUGBY WORLD SERIES POSTPONED TO OCTOBER AMID FEARS OVER CORONAVIRUS - WORLD RUGBY STATEMENT

On the same topic