Hosts Japan stun Ireland 19-12 in huge World Cup upset
FUKUROI CITY, Japan, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hosts Japan stunned Ireland 19-12 in an extraordinary upset on Saturday to win their second match of the Rugby World Cup and give themselves a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.
The Brave Blossoms came from behind at Shizuoka Stadium to beat a side recently ranked number one in the world in a shock to match their victory over twice world champions South Africa at the 2015 World Cup. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
