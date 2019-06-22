Hurricanes survive tough Bulls test to make Super Rugby semis

By Reuters

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Wellington Hurricanes overcame a penalty try, a player being sin-binned and a stubborn visiting Bulls side to win their Super Rugby quarter-final 35-28 on Saturday and set up a last-four clash with the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch.

Hurricanes rookie winger Salesi Rayasi produced a mixed bag for the home side with two tries but also a hand in three of the tries scored by the Bulls.

Winger Cornal Hendricks crossed twice for the visitors, who had to head back to New Zealand just a week after they had returned home from a four-week road trip in Australasia.

Argentina's Jaguares will host the other semi-final against either the Australian conference champion ACT Brumbies or South Africa's Sharks.

