I was preparing my farewell speech, admits Gatland after Wales reprieve

OITA, Japan, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wales coach Warren Gatland

admitted he was preparing his farewell speech as Wales trailed

France with six minutes left in their World Cup quarter-final

but instead he can now work on his semi-final pep-talk after his

team snatched a thrilling victory.

Gatland is stepping down following the World Cup after 12

years in charge and would have been hugely frustrated if his

last game had been a defeat and a somewhat limp performance

against a French team reduced to 14 men for the last 30 minutes.

"I have to say I was starting to think about what I'd be

saying to TV, to you guys," he told a news conference after Ross

Moriarty's converted 74th-dramatic try secured a 20-19 victory.

"You start going through lots of different emotions. I

thought France played exceptionally well. They've made a lot of

progress in five months and I think the best team lost."

The New Zealander said he was relieved to get to halftime at

19-10 down after France had been full of attacking verve in the

first period.

"I thought it was critical when we were down to 14 men and

Romain Ntamack hit the post (with a penalty)," he said.

"If they'd gone to the corner and got some success that could

have been game over. We needed halftime to just consolidate

things, so we could then get some clear messages to the

players."

Gatland said that one message was that they had to score

first, which they did via a Dan Biggar penalty in the 54th

minute, but by then the nature of the game had changed with the

red card for French lock Sebastien Vamihaamahina for elbowing

Aaron Wainwright in the face.

France, though, defended superbly and were still leading

19-13 as the clock ticked down.

"I'm really proud of these players, they never give up, they

just keep fighting and fighting. We didn't play our best tonight

but it's testament to this group of men that we came through,"

added Gatland.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones used all the experience gained from

140 previous tests for Wales and the British Irish Lions to

ensure his team remained calm.

"You do have one eye on the clock but it was a case of

sticking to your processes and we had to keep chipping away," he

said.

"I know it sounds boring but that's what you do, rely on

doing the things we've been training for.

"France defended very well but our game management was good

and we've been to some dark places in preparation for this."

Gatland said that number eight Josh Navidi, who went off

midway through the first half with a hamstring strain, will be

assessed to see whether he has a chance to make next weekend's

semi-final.

But he was hopeful centre Jonathan Davies, who aggravated

his knee injury on Friday and was withdrawn from the team, would

be available.





