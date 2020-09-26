The victory sent Racing, who have never won the title, into their third final at the expense of the three-times champions, and they await the winner of the second Anglo-French semi-final between Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse.

After heading into the break trailing 9-6, Saracens turned up the heat, with Alex Goode scoring three penalties after the restart to give the Premiership club a six-point lead.

Rugby Howley ready to start from scratch for Canada after betting ban 9 HOURS AGO

Substitute Maxime Machenaud pulled Racing back to within three points with a penalty in the 68th minute before a moment of brilliance from Finn Russell sparked the game's decisive moment.

Russell found Virimi Vakatawa with a delicate chip over the Saracens midfield and the New Zealand-born centre powered into space before offloading the ball back to the Racing flyhalf, who released Imhoff to cross with three minutes left on the clock.

Machenaud made no mistake with the conversion, shredding Saracens' dreams of European glory. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Rugby Wallabies back on full pay after deal reached with union 12 HOURS AGO