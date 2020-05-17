Immortalised Australian dual code international Summons dies

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian dual code rugby international Arthur Summons, who has been immortalised on the National Rugby League (NRL) winners trophy, has died, his former club said on Sunday.

Summons, who played 10 tests for the Wallabies in 1958-59 before he switched to rugby league in 1960 and made 27 appearances for the Kangaroos, died aged 84 on Saturday, the West Tigers said in a statement.

"We have lost a true giant of rugby league," Wests Tigers Chief Executive Justin Pascoe said in the statement.

"He epitomises the importance what our game expects on and off the field and he will be remembered as for that."

Summons, who played flyhalf in rugby union and scrumhalf in league, captained the Kangaroos in five tests and was later also a coach of the national rugby league side.

However, it was a photograph taken of a mud-caked Summons and St George forward Norm Provan after the 1963 NRL grand final that immortalised the pair.

Western Suburbs captain Summons, who was dwarfed by Provan, are shown embracing after the final won by St George and the image has been interpreted as a symbol of "Australian mateship".

The image was later dubbed 'The Gladiators' and formed the basis for the bronze sculpture on the current NRL winners trophy.

"Arthur epitomised everything that rugby league stands for - he was a talented player, a fierce competitor, a wonderful character and extremely popular with everyone," Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys said.

"Arthur's memory and legacy will live on in bronze for all of us to celebrate."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

