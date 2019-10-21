Injured Wales forward Navidi out of World Cup
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wales backrower Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after tearing his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's quarter-final victory over France, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
Gatland told a news conference that he would be replaced
with a back, rather than another forward, due to concerns over
others in the squad, principally centre Jonathan Davies, who
missed Sunday's match.
(Editing by Alex Richardson)
