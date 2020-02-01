Ireland begin Farrell era with scrappy 19-12 win over Scotland

Ireland, winners of three of the last six Six Nations tournaments, including one Grand Slam, once more failed to progress past the quarter-finals at last year's World Cup where, like Scotland, they were humbled by hosts Japan.

A try, conversion and penalty from new captain Johnny Sexton edged an at-times intrepid but very scrappy Ireland into a 10-6 halftime lead, and he kept them in front in a second half that Stuart Hogg will want to forget after he fumbled an easy try.

Scotland briefly cut the deficit to four points but Ireland saw out a largely dreary game to begin the Farrell era with a win - but not the kind of performance that will leave their rivals in any way concerned, with far tougher tests ahead. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)