Leinster's 28-year-old Lowe qualifies by residency to play for Ireland and has already been training with the squad over the last month but has only now become eligible to play.

He is joined on the list of uncapped players by Munster back Shane Daly and Billy Burns while Jack Carty drops out.

England Under-20s cap Burns, who plays fly-half for Ulster, qualifies for Ireland due to his Cork-born grandfather.

Ireland play Wales, England and Georgia this month. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

