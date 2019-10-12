Ireland cruise past Samoa into quarter-finals despite Aki red

FUKUOKA, Japan, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ireland played with 14

men for 50 minutes but still eased into the quarter-finals of

the Rugby World Cup with a seven try, 47-5 thrashing of Samoa in

their final Pool A match on Saturday.

Centre Bundee Aki became the seventh player to be shown a

red card at the tournament when he was sent off for a high

tackle on Samoa flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni in the 29th minute but

Ireland were already 21-5 up at that stage.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton earned the bonus point that secured

their passage with his second try just before halftime and

skipper Rory Best, prop Tadgh Furlong, fullback Jordan Larmour,

number eight CJ Stander and winger Andrew Conway also crossed.

Fukuoka escaped the violent storm which forced the

cancellation of Saturday's other two matches but Typhoon Hagibis

could still prevent Japan taking on Scotland on Sunday to decide

whether Ireland next face the All Blacks or the Springboks.



(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Hamamatsu, editing by Ken Ferris)

