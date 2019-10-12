Ireland's Aki given red card in 29th minute against Samoa

Ireland's Aki given red card in 29th minute against Samoa
By Reuters

43 minutes agoUpdated 40 minutes ago

FUKUOKA, Japan, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ireland were reduced to 14 men in the 29th minute of their crunch World Cup Pool A clash against Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday after inside centre Bundee Aki was given a red card for a high tackle on flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni.

Ireland, who need a bonus point win to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals, were leading 21-5 when referee Nic Berry sent Aki off after a TMO review of the clash.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)

