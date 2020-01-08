Ireland's Carbery out of Six Nations after wrist surgery

Munster coach Johann van Graan confirmed that the 24-year-old, who recently returned from an ankle injury, could be out for up to four months.

"That's rugby, I'm gutted for Joey as an individual," Van Graan told reporters on Wednesday. "I care about the players and speaking to him on Monday afternoon when we got the news, obviously it's not nice news for him.

"He'll be back, he's a class man and a brilliant rugby player. He'll come back stronger, take his time and I can't wait to have him back in the future."

Regular flyhalf Johnny Sexton is also nursing a knee injury, giving Ireland head coach Andy Farrell selection headaches ahead of their opening Six Nations clash against Scotland on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)